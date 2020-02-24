British Rallycross

Strengthening field for British Rallycross 5 nations trophy

by Jack Cunnane
Credit: RallycrossBRX.com

The Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy confirmed three new Supercar drivers for the championship today.

Reigning champion Julian Godfrey returns for 2020 seeking a record seventh title. Godfrey was the man to beat last year, taking four wins and pipping Derek Tohill to the title by just two points. He will once again be a force to be reckoned with for 2020.

Super 1600 driver, Jack Thorne has also announced that he will join the grid in the ex- Thomas Bryntesson Ford Fiesta which he raced in at Lydden Hill last August, coming second to Godfrey.

Credit: RallycrossBRX.com

Northern Ireland rally-ace, Mark Donnelly also joins the grid for his maiden season in Supercars. The Omagh-based driver will continue his association with Citroen, piloting the ex- Liam Doran 600hp DS3.

Donnelly spoke with Motorsport UK; “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of Liam’s DS3. I really enjoyed the experience in the C4 last year and was blown away by the sheer power of a Supercar off the line“.

“I know it will be a tough championship with a lot of top line championship and race-winning drivers returning to Supercars for 2020. Whatever the outcome, I’m certain it will be a great year, and I’m excited to be getting back to competition.

Godfrey, Thorne, and Donnelly join a raft of other drivers including former champion Ollie O’Donovan, triple Supernational champion Tristan Ovenden, Andy Grant, Steve Hill, and Roger Thomas.

The first round of the championship gets underway on the 11th of April with Round 1 at Lydden Hill.

Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
