WRC2

Tidemand ready for Rally Mexico after successful season-opener

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: @World

Pontus Tidemand will continue with his WRC2 campaign after making it to the podium at his home rally of Rally Sweden earlier where he finished third overall in the class.

Now he and his co-driver Patrik Barth will take on Rally Mexico, together with Toksport WRT in a Škoda Fabia R5 car.

Tidemand has competed in the rally twice before, in 2017 and 2018, both times he won the event in the Škoda Motorsport run Fabia. Now he hopes to be able to repeat the success again as he will tackle the rocky gravel roads in the desert.

Credit: Škoda Motorsport

“The team was very pleased with our efforts in Sweden so the next competition came up quickly,” Tidemand said.

“Patrik and I really got a bleeding tooth in Rally Sweden when everything was going so well and we were sucked in more directly. Toksport is very professional and the collaboration worked great so we are both happy and grateful that we are soon on our way across the Atlantic for follow-up.”

Credit: @World

“Rally Mexico is a cool competition from start to finish and the heat and the thin air up in the mountains where we drive makes it a demanding rally, but I think and hope it can suit us well this year as well.”

“We got off to a good start to the season so now we keep that feeling and continue on the same positive track. I look forward to this and getting the tag started again before the overalls cool down.” Tidemand added.

Find us on Facebook - Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
0 comment
0
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

