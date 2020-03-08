All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport to field two cars in World RX

All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport is back in the FIA World Rallycross Championship this season with an all German line-up in the Seat Ibiza Supercars.

Team owner René Münnich is returning for a full-season after being in the Euro RX last seasons and Timo Scheider remains with the team from last year.

Scheider who is a double DTM champion, was the only World RX driver within the team last seasons as Münnich and fellow German driver Mandie August only focused on Euro RX, is now targeting the top-step of the podium as this will be the third season for Scheider in the Seat.

Credit: IMG / World RX

Last season, he only reached the final twice, first time at the season-opener at Abu Dhabi and the second one at season-finale at Cape Town, where his car broke down which caused the championship title chase in the final between Norway’s Andreas Bakkerud and Sweden’s Timmy Hansen go way beyond the expectations.

“I am super happy to go straight into my second season with All-Inkl.com Münnich Motorsport. Last year we expected to be better, that means our expectations for 2020 are even higher.” Scheider said.

“We should have been on the podium from time to time last year but this year podiums are a must have. The car has been developed over the winter in different areas, so we hope to have taken 2-3 steps forward. Let’s get the season going to see where we are,”

Credit: IMG / World RX

Münnich is also running a team in the FIA WTCR this season, along with making his move to World RX after he finished fifth overall in Euro RX and stepped-up on the podium at his home-event at Estering last year.

“I’m glad to be back in the FIA World Rallycross Championship, joining Timo in our two-car team. Last year the racing in World RX was very competitive and we produced some solid results. We expect the same high level of close racing this season and I am personally looking forward to testing myself against the best drivers in the sport once again,” Münnich said.

Beside taking part in the World RX this season, the team is also keen to be part of the upcoming electric rallycross series.

“We recognise the move towards EV mobility in the automotive industry and the fact that motorsport is following a similar path. We welcome the plans for the FIA World Rallycross Championship to phase in electrification from 2021 and we are making plans to be part of this exciting future,” Dominik Greiner, Team Manager, said.