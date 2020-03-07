EuroFormula Open

Andreas Estner Makes EuroFormula Open Switch with Van Amersfoort Racing

by Paul Hensby
Credit: Carl Bingham / LAT Images / FIA F3 Championship

Andreas Estner, who raced in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019 with Jenzer Motorsport, will race full-time in the EuroFormula Open championship in 2020 with Van Amersfoort Racing.

Estner will join forces with his younger brother Sebastian this year as well as Frenchman Alexandre Bardinon in a three-car assault on the championship from Van Amersfoort Racing in what will be there first season in EuroFormula Open.

The elder Estner competed for Van Amersfoort Racing in one round of the Formula Regional European Championship at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in 2019 and will reunite with the Dutch outfit again in 2020 having previously raced with them in ADAC Formula 4.

“Besides the fact that I will have a lot of track time, more than I had in the past, the EFO car is technically very advanced,” said Estner.  “After testing, I can say that I have an absolute positive outlook towards the season.

“For sure I am on a learning path, but I have set my goal at no less than competing at the forefront of the field! Needless to say, I am excited to take on this challenge together with VAR. I have already successfully raced in their F4 and Formula Regional cars and it feels very good to now attack the full EFO season together with them!”

Speaking about racing alongside and against his brother, the older Estner feels it will benefit the development of both himself and Sebastian by going up against each other but in the same team.

“I realise it is quite special to be competing together and against your brother at this level of professional single-seater racing,” said Estner.  “He might be the younger one, but I see him as full competitor who I have to beat on track.

“I am really excited about the fact that we both race under same flag of Van Amersfoort Racing. Being in the same team will help us both to progress even faster!”  

