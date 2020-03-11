Argentina follows America in having MotoGP race postponed

Yet more shakeup to the 2020 MotoGP calendar has taken place, as the American and Argentine Grand Prix events have been postponed until November.

As is becoming all to familiar this year, the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports, released news of further changes to the race calendar due to coronavirus.

The statement said: “The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, which was set to take place from the 17th to the 19th of April.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the event has been rescheduled for later in the season and will now take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November.

The Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana will therefore now be held from the 27th to the 29th of November. The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas retains its new date from the 13th to the 15th of November, a week before the rescheduled Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina.

Following these schedule changes, the 2020 MotoGP™ class season is now set to begin with the Gran Premio Red Bull de España at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from the 1st to the 3rd of May 2020.

Dates for the Moto2™ and Moto3™ test in Valencia and the MotoGP™ test in Jerez at the end of the year will be decided once the season is underway.“

The outbreak of coronavirus, along with travel restrictions particularly in Italy, which is on complete lockdown has resulted in MotoGP rescheduling for the fourth time already in 2020.

Dorna remain consistent in their efforts to have a twenty race season, with Qatar likely to be replaced.

The American GP was originally set to take place on the 5th of April, before the Argentine Grand Prix on the 19th.

Both races have been a staple of the early season in recent years, but with both postponed, it now means the Valencia Grand Prix has been pushed back to accommodate the changes.

The recent chain of events, will see the last six races of the 2020 season take place within a seven week period, with Valencia concluding on the 29th of November.