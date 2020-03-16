BRC Suspended Until at Least June; Rally GB to be Used Later in Season

The 2020 British Rally Championship will be suspended at least until the Ypres Rally between June 25-27, with Wales Rally GB now hosting two rounds of the series due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

News broke earlier today that round three of the championship, the Corbeau Seat Rally Tendring and Clacton rally, would not go ahead due to the everchanging situation and the organisers have revealed they’ll use the reserve events on Rally GB to complete the season.

In a statement, the championship organisers said: “The British Rally Championship will be suspended until the Renties Ypres Rally (25-27 June) at the earliest.”

“In the meantime, following the postponement of the Clonakility Park Hotel West Cork Rally and cancelation of the Corbeau Seat Rally Tendring and Clacton, a decision has been made to utilise the reserve round – Wales Rally GB (29 October – 1 November). The FIA World Rally Championship event is set to form two rounds of Britain’s premier rallying series in 2020.”

“The global situation will be kept under constant review and Motorsport UK and the BRC support the British, Irish and Belgian governments in the prevention of the COVID-19 virus from spreading to our competitors, teams, officials, marshals, fans and the general public and their associated families.”

The West Cork event last weekend was postponed. Photo Credit: British Rally Championship

While Iain Campbell, BRC Championship manager added on the situation: “We want to make competitors aware that we will be enlisting Wales Rally GB to form a part of the championship.”

“Naturally, we are monitoring the situation on a day-by-day basis and we will follow the British and Belgian governments advice on large scale events and work closely with our forthcoming rounds before we can commit to the make-up of the rest of the series.”

He continued: “We will be working with all the stakeholders in the coming weeks and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support. Further updates will be distributed as soon as possible.”

The second round of the year, the West Cork Rally had been scheduled to run last weekend, but was postponed on Friday afternoon due to the ongoing outbreak.