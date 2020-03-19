Bryntesson back for a second year with own car in the Euro RX

24-year-old rallycross star Thomas Bryntesson from Sweden will return to FIA European Rallycross Championship for a second year with his own team TBRX, he will be using the same ex-Marklund Motorsport Volkswagen Polo Supercar to do a full-season campaign.

Last season, Bryntesson made his Euro RX debut with his own team in his first full year, he showed that he had the speed and challenged Robin Larsson for the title until an engine problem in Lohéac. He ended his season strong with a third place in the championship.

He won the Euro RX of Estering last season, which was the first and only stand-alone event to date since 2014 World RX.

Previously he switched over to Supercars with JC Raceteknik in one of their Ford Fiesta Supercars in 2017 to become the vice-champion, he was piloting in his own Supercar Lites car and came third in the 2015 RX Lites series, which today is known as RX2 International Series.

He also had huge success in karting in 2012 and 2013 when he raced in the Rotax Max Challenge which he won in 2012 and also made an appearance at the world finals in Portugal.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“We learned a lot about running our own team in Supercar last year. It is a hard championship with a lot of experienced teams, so it is a challenge to run a private team like we do,” Bryntesson said.

“Everything was new for the whole team last year, but we learned a lot about the car, the set-up and how everything works from race to race. So we will start this season with much more confidence. We are a little team who are working on evenings and weekends to get the car ready for the season. Everyone in my team has a full time job besides the rallycross,”

“So our preparations have so far consisted of time in the garage during the winter. We are working hard and hope to start testing in the middle of April. On a personal level, I have been doing some physical training like running and gym training to be in a good shape for the new the season.”

“Of course there are many good drivers this year including some new faces with a lot of rallycross experience, so it’s going to be tough, I have been second and third in the championship before so my goal for this season is the gold medal.” Bryntesson added.