Chase Carey writes letter to the Formula 1 fans

Formula 1 sent its fans a message through Chase Carey about the position that they are taking regarding the pandemic situation that is affecting the championship

These are difficult days with uncertainty in the world due to the global threat, COVID-19, affecting directly to Formula 1 and sports in general.

In the circumstances, what happened last weekend in Australia was the final push for F1 teams to stand up to this situation and decide not to hold the Australian Grand Prix, after McLaren announced its withdrawal from the race following the positive test of one of its mechanics.

Many considered as irresponsible for having FIA and F1 bringing together so many people in the current situation that the world is facing, some measures had already been taken.

This, in parallel with the postponement of the Chinese GP, announced weeks ago, or the announcement made by the Bahrain GP organisers that they were taking the measure to hold the race weekend behind closed doors (which was later postponed along with Vietnam), Vietnam’s restrictive measures on the entry to travellers close to virus homeland, was creating an untenable situation in the F1 community.

As a result, Formula 1, the FIA and the different Grand Prix organizers have decided to stop the championship, postponing the first races until the situation of the virus is controlled. Eventually causing changes in the championship in which probably we will have a shorter calendar than previously expected and, due to lack of time and organization will not be able to be disputed.

In the letter, Carey said that the health and safety of those in Melbourne was the priority: “We wanted to provide some thoughts and perspectives from last week as we address the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“These decisions are being made by Formula 1, the FIA, and our local promoters in rapidly changing and evolving circumstances, but we believe they are the right and necessary ones. We also want to extend our thoughts to those already affected, including those in the Formula 1 family.” Reads the statement. Having Carey apologises to the Australian GP visitors who were denied the entry to the circuit just hours before the start of the first practice session.

“We are engaging with experts and officials on a daily basis as we evaluate how we go forward in the next few months and, will keep you updated and provide details as soon as possible on Formula1.com. We are grateful for your support and understanding and we wish you and your families all the best.”