COVID-19 pushes F2 and F3 season back further

Much like the rest of the sporting world, the FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 seasons have been delayed by a further month at the least as the FIA announced that the scheduled Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grand Prix’s would not go ahead as planned.

Formula 2 were due to appear at all three events alongside Formula 1 with Formula 3 supporting at Zandvoort and Catalunya.

This second postponement means that the F2 season will start, for now, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June with F3 getting underway in Austria in July.

In an official statement, F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel said: “Together with the FIA and Formula 1, we’re closely monitoring the situation and we are studying possible new dates should the situation improve.

“For the time being, all F2 and F3 track activities are on hold. This of course includes our April testing in Barcelona (F2) and in Budapest (F3), along with a two – day test in Barcelona at the end of May (also for F3). “Until we can get back on track we wish our teams, drivers, partners and all our fans well.”

There is now a distinct possibility that some races won’t be able to go ahead later in the year despite the ‘summer’ break being moved to now to free up further weekends to reschedule postponed races.

Monaco for example is not a permanent track and takes time to be set up logistically which could mean that we see a year of racing without the famous Monte-Carlo track.

When (If) the season does finally begin, teams will be anticipating a hectic schedule as the FIA will try to complete as many events as possible before 2020 comes to an end.