Daruvala leads the way on second day of testing

Indian FIA Formula 2 rookie Jehan Daruvala put in a last second lap to top the second day of testing in Bahrain.

The new Red Bull Junior set a lap of 1:41:260 with mere seconds left of the days running to back up his impressive pace from Sunday’s opening day of the test.

His Carlin teammate Yuki Tsunoda was on course to better his time when he set the fastest first sector of the session but the lap went away from the Japanese driver and he had to settle for 16th.

Renault Academy driver Guanyu Zhou showed a fine turn of pace as he ended the second day of testing second. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

2019’s Anthoine Hubert Award winner (given to the best rookie) Guanyu Zhou was second, just over a tenth behind Daruvala while the day one pace setter Pedro Piquet was third.

PREMA’s Mick Schumacher had a much improved day as he clocked the fourth fastest time after struggling to set the timing screens alight on day one.

Sergey Sirotkin completed the top five as he continued to sit in for Christian Lundgaard at ART who will remain in coronavirus quarantine in Tenerife for a further two weeks. The Dane will be ready for the opening round of the season in three weeks.

HWA completed the most laps on day two but were over five seconds from Daruvala’s pace. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

British duo Jack Aitken (Campos) and Callum Ilott (UNI-Virtuosi) came next followed by the MP Motorsport duo of Nobuharu Matsushita and Felipe Drugovich, with Schumacher’s teammate Robert Shwartzman tenth.

F2’s newest team HWA Racelab were well off the pace in the afternoon session with both Artem Markelov and Guiliano Alesi over five seconds off Daruvala’s pace at the rear of the field, but did complete the most laps by some distance in the afternoon.

With just one more day of testing to go before the season begins, the F2 field will be looking to make every second count before March 21st when the red lights go out and racing commences.