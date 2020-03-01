DR Formula Announce Emidio Pesce as First 2020 Formula Regional European Championship Signing

DR Formula has announced Emidio Pesce as their first driver for the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship season, thus confirming their continuation in the series.

Pesce raced in the Italian Formula 4 championship in 2019 and joins the team that took Igor Fraga to multiple race victories and third place in the Drivers’ Championship last year. Fraga has made the jump up to the FIA Formula 3 championship for 2020.

The seventeen-year-old raced for Jenzer Motorsport throughout last season but failed to register a top ten finish across the twenty-one-race schedule, his best result coming in the final race of the season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza when he took fourteenth place.

The 2020 Formula Regional European Championship will be Pesce’s second season in single-seater racing, and his first track action will be next week when the pre-season test at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France takes place across the 04 and 05 March.

Danilo Rossi, the Team Principal at DR Formula, has welcomed the Italian to the team, believing that they can give Pesce a good car to challenge for points throughout 2020.

“I think Emidio is a very good product of the Italian karting,” said Rossi. “After a sensational season in the Formula Regional, we are confident we will be able to create a good package to do well.”

Pesce is one of a few recent announcements within the championship, with Spaniard David Vidales becoming US Racing’s first signing of 2020, while two new teams – Team Maestro by Cram and Gillian Track Events – will join the grid, the latter with Gillian Hendrion as their first signing.