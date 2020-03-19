Dutch, Spanish and Monaco F1 GPs postponed amid coronavirus fears

The Formula 1 community has been yet again hit hard by the on-going coronavirus outbreak, as the Dutch Grand Prix, Spanish Grand Prix and Monaco Grand Prix are to be postponed.

The news means that even more of this year’s calendar is in doubt, with seven races cancelled or postponed so far. Despite this Formula 1 and its governing body, the FIA, are pledging to start the season at the end of May. They are also looking at the possibility of amending the calendar and rescheduling races.

The statement issued by the FIA reads: “In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula 1 and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

“The FIA and Formula 1 expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”