Formula 1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco F1 GPs postponed amid coronavirus fears

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

The Formula 1 community has been yet again hit hard by the on-going coronavirus outbreak, as the Dutch Grand Prix, Spanish Grand Prix and Monaco Grand Prix are to be postponed.

The news means that even more of this year’s calendar is in doubt, with seven races cancelled or postponed so far. Despite this Formula 1 and its governing body, the FIA, are pledging to start the season at the end of May. They are also looking at the possibility of amending the calendar and rescheduling races.

The statement issued by the FIA reads: “In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula 1 and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

“The FIA and Formula 1 expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Findlay Grant

F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag. Also a first year Journalism student at Robert Gordon University. Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5.

Related articles

Formula 1 Postpones 2021 Regulations to 2022

Chase Carey writes letter to the Formula 1 fans

FIA approve changes to F1 summer shutdown period

Ross Brawn Suggests F1 Calendar Reshuffle, Which May See August Racing

Renault operational team members in self-isolation after attending Australian Gran Prix

Australian GP organisers hoping for 2020 reschedule

Paddock ‘lockdown’ was discussed as possibility for Australian GP

Pirelli Formula 1 team member positive for coronavirus.

Pirelli scraps 1800 tyres after Formula 1 cancelled races

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More