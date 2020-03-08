Evans ready for the challenge at West Cork Rally

24-year-old Welshman Meirion Evans and co-driver Jonathan Jackson are ready for the West Cork Rally in Ireland next weekend after the good start on the Irish Tarmac Championship.

Evans, who will be entering in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 backed by The Scan Station is aiming to bring home the win at his second-ever outing in the rally after the terrible rally last season, when a fuel pump failure on his Hyundai i20 caused an early exit. Evans will benefit from some advice from his father Melvyn who won the West Cork Rally back in 2002 and 2006.

“The West Cork Rally is one of the rallies I’d like to win the most – not just because it’s such a long and challenging event, but because my father has won it twice. That was back in 2002 and 2006, driving an Escort WRC and Subaru Impreza WRC.” Evans said.

Credit: Meirion Evans

“He still remembers sections of the route, and his experience and knowledge of the surface and levels of grip in the ever-changing weather conditions are a great help. His advice has certainly speeded up my learning process, particularly in Ireland, there’s no question about that.”

“But of course it’s down to me when I’m behind the steering wheel, and I have to prepare and drive the very best I can in a modern Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, which is obviously completely different to an almost twenty year old World Rally Car!” Evans continued.

“I did the West Cork for the first time last year. Unfortunately, we had to superally after our Hyundai i20 R5 stopped with a fuel pump problem early on the first day.”

Credit: Meirion Evans

“After we restarted we set some good stage times, so we’ll head into this year’s event with a lot of optimism – especially coming straight after a good run in Galway in the new car. With the British Rally Championship joining the Irish Tarmac Championship in West Cork,” Evans added.

“There is a fantastic entry and even getting anywhere near the podium is going to be extremely difficult. We’re going to give it our very best shot, stick to our rally plan and see what happens. Hopefully, we’ll have a good run and bag some more Irish Tarmac points.”