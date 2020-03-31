Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed due to coronavirus crisis

The 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed has been postponed due to the worldwide COVID-19 crisis.

The annual event, which was due to be held from 9-12 July, usually attracts an audience of around 200,000, featuring a hillclimb, numerous demonstration runs and many static displays.

On Tuesday, 24 March, governing body Motorsport UK announced that event permits would be suspended, not being reinstated until the end of June at the earliest.

Organisers have since taken the decision to postpone the Festival of Speed following the recent restrictions put in place by the government in regards to mass gatherings, with uncertainty surrounding when they will be lifted.

“Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July,” the Duke of Richmond said.

He continued: “Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July.”

Plans have now been made for the event to be held in late summer or early autumn.

It is now the second of the three main Goodwood motorsport events to be affected by the crisis – it’s Members’ Meeting, which was due to be held last weekend, was also postponed.