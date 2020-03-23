Igor Fraga Joins Red Bull Junior Team Programme For 2020

Twenty-one-year-old rising star, Igor Fraga, has become the latest driver to be announced to join the Red Bull Junior Team, with the Brazilian set to run in Red Bull colours during the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship season.

The gamer-turned-racer has enjoyed a successful start to his single seater career that begun in 2017, winning four times on his way to third place in the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship with DR Formula before winning outright the 2020 Toyota Racing Series title with M2 Competition.

Fraga says joining the Red Bull Junior Team is an important moment of his career and acknowledging his unconventional way he made it to Formula 3, he says he now has extra motivation to climb further up the single seater ladder.

“For me, joining the Red Bull Junior programme is a very important thing in my career,” said Fraga. “Since I was very little, I have dreamed about becoming a Formula 1 world champion. But through my career I have realised how hard that is to achieve. But I have never given up and always kept trying.

“I went a different way by racing in eSports and winning the FIA Gran Turismo Nations Cup changed things for me. Since then, I felt I could have a real chance. Now becoming a Red Bull Junior makes my dream even more alive and gives me extra motivation to keep going forward.”

Antonin Charouz, the Team Owner of Fraga’s 2020 Charouz Racing System outfit, is delighted that the Brazilian has been picked up by the Red Bull junior programme and feels that his career to date in single seaters has merited the move by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

“We are very excited for Igor because joining the Red Bull Junior programme is a big moment in a driver’s career and his recognition is fully deserved,” said Charouz.

“We think he has a very special talent and we’re delighted to have him in our F3 driver line-up. The Red Bull programme has produced a long line of successful drivers and we hope Igor will follow their example this season.”