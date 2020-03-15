Lorenzo Colombo Reunites with BhaiTech Racing for 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup

Lorenzo Colombo, who was linked to a drive in the FIA Formula 3 championship for 2020, will instead continue racing the Formula Renault Eurocup championship with BhaiTech Racing.

The nineteen-year-old Italian will link up with Hungarian racer László Tóth for the 2020 campaign having raced at MP Motorsport last year after debuting in the category in 2018 with JD Motorsport. Last year he took three victories on his way to fourth in the final standings, winning both races at the Circuit Paul Ricard before taking his third win at Spa-Francorchamps.

For Colombo, it will be a return to BhaiTech Racing, having won two races with them on his way to third place in the 2017 Italian Formula 4 championship, a year where he also stood on the podium an additional six times.

“I am extremely happy to be back working with BhaiTech,” said Colombo. “I raced with them in the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2017 with great results.

“For the coming season, our goal is pretty clear. We will try to work together to develop the cars as much as possible to be ready for the start of the season. I thank the team for having chosen me. I am ready to give my best!”

Nicolò Gaglian, the Team Manager at BhaiTech Racing, is delighted to have signed someone with the experience of Colombo to his team for the 2020 season, and he cannot wait to work with the teenager once again this year.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Lorenzo Colombo for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup,” said Gaglian. “We know him well as a driver and as he already under the BhaiTech banner one year in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, where he scored many wins and poles.

“The relationship with him has always been excellent and he is really quick as demonstrated in Renault Eurocup racing itself. I’m sure he will bring a lot of value to our team and help us to improve throughout 2020.”