Luke Browning completes Fortec lineup for 2020

Fortec Motorsport has announced Luke Browning as their third and final driver to taker part in this season’s British F4 Championship, after a successful debut season in the series last season.

Browning scored two wins and nine podiums en route to a sixth-place finish in last season’s championship standings, and the Brit is confident he’ll be able to fight for the championship at the second time of asking.

“I’m pleased to be able to announce I’ll be heading into my second year in British F4 with Fortec Motorsport. The objective, of course, is to ultimately compete for the championship. I proved myself as a race winner and regular podium finisher last season, so there’s no reason we can’t build on that this time around.

“My focus at the moment is on hitting the ground running at Donington Park and getting the season off to the best possible start,” said Browning.

Fortec’s Team Manager Oliver Dutton has expressed his delight at having the 18-year old onboard and believes he has the ability to challenge for the championship this year.

“Everybody at Fortec is delighted to welcome Luke to the team for the start of the 2020 British F4 season. He’s a proven winner at this level and will fit in well alongside Roberto and Rafael.

“Between the three of them, we’re optimistic of starting the season on the front foot with some excellent results. We’re all concentrating now on the end of winter testing and making the best possible start at Donington Park later this month.”

The British F4 Championship kicks off on the weekend of 28th/29th March at Donington Park.