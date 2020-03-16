M-Sport Poland Reveal Rally4 Fiesta

M-Sport Poland have announced the first car built to the new Rally4 regulations – the Ford Fiesta Rally4.

Building on the platform of the successful MK8 R2 Fiesta introduced last season, the new Rally4 version features improved handling and gear ratios as well as a redeveloped “more aggressive” look and is the first car from any manufacturer to be built to the FIA’s Rally4 class in its rallying pyramid.

The 999cc EcoBoost engine has had a power increase from the R2 car– now up to 210bhp and also features stronger driveshafts compared to its counterpart. The new car also features a much lighter exhaust system and bonnet vents to help with cooling.

Maciej Woda, board member of M-Sport Poland and the man who has overseen the development of the new car said on the reveal: “The new Ford Fiesta Rally4 is a very exciting car that we are looking forward to seeing in what I believe to be the most competitive category in rallying. The EcoBoost-powered Rally4 represents a comprehensive development of the highly successful 2019 Fiesta R2 which proved to be very popular throughout the 2019 season.”

“The Fiesta R2’s popularity and success is in part a contributing factor to the fact M-Sport Poland have been able to turnaround such a wide variety of improvements in a relatively short space of time. This is thanks to the relationship and constant communication we maintained with our customers from the moment they took delivery of their cars”

“With so many cars distributed and kilometres covered, the engineering team at our base in Kraków was able to quickly identify a development strategy thanks to the constructive feedback received from a huge pool of drivers from a variety of backgrounds.”

The MK8 R2 Fiesta has entered championships around the world since its introduction last year. Photo Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography/Wales Rally GB

While Manging Director of M-Sport Ford, Malcolm Wilson commented: “The Ford Fiesta Rally4 will be our first competition car to fall in line with the FIA’s new Rally Pyramid – enhancing our own ‘Ladder of Opportunity’ whilst also underlining our commitment to the sport’s future stars.

“M-Sport and Ford have always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting all levels of the sport, and we’re constantly developing our product range to provide a cost-effective and competitive route from grass-root to top-level rallying.”

“As the FIA’s new Rally Pyramid becomes more identifiable, we plan to have a car to represent every level – from access to performance and, for those who progress to the very top level, elite.”

M-Sport will offer an upgrade package to convert the R2 version into the newer Rally4 spec, as well as offering the new car to be ordered from April 1.