Peroni sets fastest lap of test in final minutes of third day.

Campos Racing’s Alex Peroni waited until the final five minutes to fly to the top of the testing time sheets in FIA Formula 3’s pre-season test at Bahrain.

The Australian set a time of 1:46:173 to go just 0.027s quicker than HWA’s Jake Hughes who has looked quick since he returned from the Formula e rookie test in Marrakesh on Monday afternoon.

Perhaps a ‘glory lap’ from Peroni as his teammates Sophia Floersch and Alessio Deledda finished the day 20th and 22nd respectively.

five-time MotoGP world champion Mick Doohan’s son Jack had his best day in an F3 car by finishing third. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

Behind the Campos man and Hughes was the Brit’s teammate and Peroni’s fellow Aussie Jack Doohan who made his first appearance towards the business end of leaderboard after an understated test.

Logan Sargeant again led PREMA’s charge in fourth ahead of MP Motorsport’s Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor.

ART duo Sebastián Fernández and Aleksandr Smolyar sat sixth and eighth, sandwiching Frederik Vesti on a good day for the French outfit.

American Logan Sargeant has been reigning teams’ champions PREMA’s lead driver throughout the test. Credit: FIA Formula 3.

Clement Novalak was the lead Carlin in ninth with the morning’s pace setter Niko Kari (Charouz) rounding off the top ten.

The fastest men of the first two days were both outside the afternoon’s top ten. Devlin DeFrancesco was rock bottom after focusing on long runs in the afternoon while Liam Lawson could only manage 29th.

With this test now at an end, the next time the F3 field will be on track will be at the season opener in the Bahrain desert on March 21-22.