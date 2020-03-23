Petr Ptáček Chasing 2020 Eurocup Title after Confirming Ride with R-ace GP

Petr Ptáček insists the title is his aim in 2020 after agreeing to join R-ace GP for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup campaign.

The Czech teenager will head into his second season in the championship after racing with BhaiTech Racing in 2019, with Ptáček claiming a pair of podium finishes on his way to eighth place in the overall standings. His best result came in the second race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of September when he finished second.

With the experience of 2019 behind him, Ptáček says he comes into the new season ready to make a step forward and fight at the front of the field.

“I really can’t wait for the racing to start,” said Ptáček. “The objective is to win the championship this season and I’ll be pushing for that with full passion and determination.

“I’m fully aware that it will be a tough year of racing, but I feel I have a good understanding of the car and I have grown a lot, mentally, as a driver in the last 12 months. I feel ready to step up and to try and deliver against my target.”

Ptáček was able to get accustomed to working with R-ace GP during the Toyota Racing Series this past winter, with the Czech racer finishing fifth in the final standings. The seventeen-year-old felt it was a valuable experience as it gives everyone a better understanding of one another.

“It was a very useful opportunity for me and R-ace GP to start our relationship early and to get to know each other’s work ethic,” added Ptáček. “It was handy to see each other in both the good and the difficult moments.

“The fact that we already have a strong understanding going into the new season will be an advantage.”