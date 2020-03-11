Season Preview: 2020 FIA Formula 1 Season – Racing Point F1 Team

Racing Point F1 Team enters 2020 looking to complete their transition phase; Following their purchase of Force India in 2018 it always seemed they have been looking for an evolution of their team rather than a revolution. With the Aston Martin news breaking, it confirmed suspicions, Lawrence Stroll and his team have their eye on 2021. The aim for this year is to hold a steady position in the championship and throw as much money at the new 2021 regs.

Can Checho return to his old form?

Credit: BWT Racing Point F1 Team

In 2019 Sergio Pérez struggled to find his form until the summer break. After Belgium, Pérez was able to look confident in the car, collecting points in 6 of the final 9 Grand Prix.

If Pérez can keep that form through the season it’s hard not to see him in a battle with the McLaren drivers, Renault drivers and whoever else may be in the best for the rest fight. Pérez is one of the midfield elite and has shown time and time again he’ll deliver, now it’s down to Racing Point to provide a car capable.

Is Stroll just there as a pay driver or can he shine this year?

With Lance Stroll, the highs were sky highs, but the lows were enough to be punished to Motorsport purgatory. Germany epitomised Stroll’s talent being able to make up places at the start and hold his nerve in tricky conditions but the lows like his qualifying woes easily cost the team points.

Whilst Stroll’s seat is unlikely to be in danger, his time with Racing Point averages a qualifying position of sixteenth and a race place of eleventh compared to his teammates twelfth and ninth, in the past Stroll has been convincingly beaten by Perez.

The RP20 looks familiar

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

The RP20 clearly takes influence from the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport W10 which stormed its way to the constructors’ championship. Despite the domination, the design was far from perfect, it was weak in a straight line and its tyre operating window wasn’t the easiest to find.

If Racing Point can find a way to iron out those creases then it could be in for a good year, but failure to do that may see a smaller step forward then what they would have hoped for.

What’s On The Cards For Racing Point?

Racing Point has all the tools to make a run for fourth in the championship, but their driver consistency, car understanding and other teams are the only things that can stop them., they have the potential to give McLaren a run for their money.