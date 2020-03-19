Tidemand teams-up with Hedström in Euro RX with all Swedish team

FIA World Rally Championship driver Pontus Tidemand, who just came home with a win in the WRC2 class at Rally Mexico, will now team-up with Euro RX regular Peter Hedström to take part in a full-season campaign in FIA European Rallycross Championship.

Both Tidemand and Hedström, who will be driving for Hedström Motorsport in Volkswagen Polo Supercars. Tidemand made four out of five rounds in the Euro RX last season, driving for Per Eklund Motorsport in a Volkswagen Beetle.

Tidemand is a no stranger when it comes to rallycross, he made his debut back in 2014, driving for EKS at selected rounds in an Audi S1 in the World RX. Most recently, his main focus has been rallying and he became the 2017 WRC2 champion and runner-up in the 2018 season before making a comeback last year, ending eighth in the championship.

Credit: Hedströms Motorsport

“I am very grateful for Peter’s call in the middle of the rally, I want to drive as much as possible and the Euro RX Championship will make a good addition to my WRC2 campaign. The first tests are something I am really looking forward to. I am sure that something very special will come out of this collaboration,” Tidemand said.

Hedström has been a championship regular for a decade but in recent years has been focusing on selected rounds each season; when he and Christer Dalmans sent in the application for Euro RX this year they selected Tidemand as permanent driver and himself as non-permanent.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“The big problem was actually to really get in touch. Pontus was in Mexico with nine hours’ time difference and in the middle of the WRC event, but once we could talk to each other everything got settled in a minute, I also plan to do Euro RX and RallyX Nordic for the first three races then see which series I will complete. We will have cars in both series.” Hedström said.