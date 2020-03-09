Ugo de Wilde Completes Arden Motorsport’s Formula Renault Eurocup Squad

Seventeen-year-old racer Ugo de Wilde has become Arden Motorsport’s third and final signing for their 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup team.

De Wilde raced for JD Motorsport in 2019 and took a surprise victory in the season-opening race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, although he failed to finish on the podium again across the rest of the season as he finished seventh in the final championship standings.

The Belgian joins Reshad de Gerus and Jackson Walls in an all-new line-up at Arden, with the teenager excited to join the team despite having some offers from other teams to race for them in 2020.

“I’m very excited to be confirmed as an Arden Motorsport driver for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup season,” said de Wilde. “We had several options to choose from, but Arden represented the best package and their enthusiasm for me to join the team was very encouraging.

“They have such a fantastic reputation and plenty of experience. They’ve provided a launch pad for so many young drivers over the years – including fifteen into Formula 1 – and my ambition is to be achieving podium finishes for them.

“I’ve not yet driven the team’s new car, so I’ll wait until our first tests in Valencia and Barcelona before gauging where we are compared to the competition. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, but it goes without saying that I’m aiming to put a smile on the face of everyone who is supporting me!

“I’ve been working hard on my fitness over the last few months and I’m feeling stronger than ever. I can’t wait for the new season to begin!”

Garry Horner, the Team Principal of Arden Motorsport, says de Wilde is an exciting talent and he can build on his impressive rookie season of 2019 with his team.

“On behalf of everybody at Arden Motorsport, I’m delighted to welcome Ugo to our team for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup season,” said Horner.

“He put in some impressive performances during his rookie season in the championship last year, and I’m confident that this partnership will build on those solid foundations in the year ahead.

“We know Ugo will work well alongside his new team-mates Reshad and Jackson, and the entire team is looking forward with optimism to the start of the new season at Monza in April.”