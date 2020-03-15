Victor Martins Joins ART Grand Prix for 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup Campaign

Victor Martins has been confirmed as ART Grand Prix’s third driver for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup season, with the former Renault Sport Academy racer joining Paul Aron and Grégoire Saucy at the French squad.

It will be Martins’ third season in the Eurocup championship having raced for R-ace GP in 2018 and MP Motorsport last year, with the eighteen-year-old finishing second to Oscar Piastri in the standings in 2019 despite taking six victories and nine pole positions across the year.

2020 will be an important season for Martins, who was released from his Renault Academy role after the conclusion of the 2019 season, with the Frenchman likely to go into the season as the championship favourite.

“First of all, I would like to thank ART Grand Prix for placing its trust in me, because it is an extremely professional team with a persuasive record,” said Martins. “My goal will be to exploit all the team’s resources to progress, learn and fulfil our common goal, which is to win the championship.

“It will be a win-win situation: I will give the team the benefit of my experience in the series and in the car as they return to the series in 2020. We will set up the best working environment possible to achieve great success and write a beautiful page in the history books that should allow me to climb the ladder even higher.”

ART Grand Prix are returning to Eurocup in 2020, and Sébastien Philippe, the President of the French team, says Martins’ experience in the championship should be beneficial to them this season.

“ART Grand Prix is keen to start our career in Formula Renault Eurocup with Victor because he has been one of the best drivers in recent years and his experience in this championship will be invaluable for the entire team,” said Philippe.

“Without a doubt, our objective will be to aim for the title and enter the Eurocup Formula Renault Championship on the right foot while helping Victor continue his progression in the motorsport hierarchy.”