2020 Ulster Rally Postponed

The 2020 Today Ulster Rally has joined the ever-increasing list of motorsport events to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The August 21/22 event was originally set to host the penultimate round of the British and the sixth round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championships, but it will not take place due to the organisers being unable to safely prepare for the event.

In a statement, the rally organisers said: “The Northern Ireland Motor Club regrets to announce the postponement of the ‘2020 Today’s Ulster Rally’ due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The current lockdown conditions required to contain the spread of the virus are preventing the organising team from safely carrying out the necessary preparations for the event including the very important special stage public relations work.”

“The event is dependent on the support of local communities and residents and we do not want to increase the risk to them, nor our volunteers. A significant amount of work has already been done by our volunteers and we extend our thanks to them for that, with the intention that this will be carried forward to the August 2021 event.”

It continued: “The Organising Team wish to thank the event sponsors and all their dedicated staff who are working tirelessly under difficult conditions to keep shops supplied with the necessary essentials that we all require.”

Only one round of the BRC this year has so far taken place. Credit: British Rally Championship

Iain Campbell, BRC Championship Manager added on the news: “The BRC fully support the decision from the Ulster Rally team on the cancellation of the event. The event undertakes a huge amount of local consultation, including visiting properties and businesses surrounding the route which is not possible in the current situation.”

“These are unknown and unprecedented times but we are working hard with the remainder of the events as well as Wales Rally GB to try and put together a revised calendar for the rest of the year.”

The news of the postponement also seems to put into question the BRC season as a whole, with the championship having already had to plan to use the reserve double header as part of Wales Rally GB following the cancellations of the West Cork and Clacton events.

Currently the series is being led by defending champion Matt Edwards following his win on the Cambrian Rally back in February.