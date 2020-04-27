British Grand Prix to be without fans (if it goes ahead)

Silverstone circuit have announced that the 2020 British Grand Prix will hopefully go ahead this year, but without any fans at the track.

In a statement they explained that UK Government requirements, mean the race can not go ahead with any fans at the circuit.

So far this year ten races in total have either been postponed or cancelled, with the French Grand Prix being the latest event to be cancelled.

It was explained by Ross Brawn, that their is an aim for the Austrian Grand Prix will start the season but it will all be behind closed doors.

Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone, explained in their statement that safety is key for them:

“As promised I am writing to let you know the latest regarding the 2020 Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix. I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone.

“We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the Government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible.

“Our obligations to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event, our volunteer marshals and Race Makers, and of course, you, the amazing fans, means that this is the best, safest and only decision we could make.

“We have consistently said that should we find ourselves in this position we will support Formula 1 as they seek to find alternative ways to enable F1 racing to take place this year.

“Following this weekend’s news from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport we are now working with them on the viability of an event behind closed doors. Should this be possible, it will be of some small comfort for you to know that the 2020 Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix will be available to watch live on Sky and Channel 4.

They added, that fans should check their email for information regarding their tickets for the Grand Prix.