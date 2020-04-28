Formula 1

Formula 1 shutdown extended

by Erick Hernandez
written by Erick Hernandez
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

The World Motorsport Council has considered its prior guidelines not drastic enough in the current COVID-19 development scenario and now, Formula 1 shutdown has therefore been extended from the original 35 days to 63.

In the middle of March and all due to the crisis of the coronavirus, Formula 1 decided to anticipate its “shutdown” period. This is a period in which the Sports Regulations dictate that all teams must enter in a mandatory shutdown of their factories for two weeks. This shutdown is usually in August. This is a well-deserved holiday for all the people in the paddock and the staff working in the factories.

Today, on the 28 April, the FIA has released a new statement concerning the mandatory shutdown period all competitors have to observe. The initial 35 days span was not considered enough, accounting for the present and future Coronavirus threat.

All the teams will have to keep their factories off for 63 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June.

Surrounded by uncertainty regarding future pandemic scenarios, the WMC informed that, 50 days after the start of the shutdown period, upon application by a competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long-lead-time projects.

A shorter span of shutdown time has been imposed on the Power Unit manufacturers (Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, and Renault) any work on the engine development has been forbidden for 49 consecutive days (including the original 35). Also for them, subject to the same rules and approvals as for all the competitors, ten people per constructor could work remotely after 36 days from the start of the period.

Formula 1 seems to be willing to start the season in July, possibly with a season opener at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian GP. In order to do so, it’s crucial for every team to keep every worker safe as it is the best way to pursue this goal.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Engineer by profession, and writer by conviction. Just a normal guy who likes motor racing.

Related articles

F1 CEO reveals plans for the season to possibly start in Austria

TOCA announces August start for 2020 BTCC and support categories’ season

Bianchi more deserving of Ferrari seat – Leclerc

“I think we would have raced safely” – Racing Point F1 CEO...

Many F1 stars are doing eSports, but Räikkönen is not interested

Imola ready to race without audience if F1 wants it

Romain Grosjean launches sim racing team

NC Governor permits NASCAR teams to return to work

Organisers of the Dutch GP see it as impossible to hold

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More