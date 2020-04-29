Formula 1

Helmut Marko says Austrian Government looking into F1 return at the Red Bull Ring

by Nicholas Short
written by Nicholas Short
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
Credit: Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull Racing and head of Red Bull’s driver development programme, has stated that Red Bull, owner of the Red Bull Ring and promoter of the Austrian Grand Prix, is “proud” to work with the Austrian government to find a solution to start the Formula One season.

“First and foremost, I am a racing fan,” Marko told RTL, “and it is simply very important that we start to make a positive statement.”

Working with F1 and Austrian government officials, Red Bull has helped form a plan for Formula One to be back racing by early July, with Marko saying that any plans were “now being coordinated with the requirements of the Austrian government”.

Back to back Austrian Grand Prixs in early July might be on the cards, as the Formula One world grabbles with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“A normal Formula 1 program is planned for the weekend, and seven days later, possibly a second complete race weekend,” Marko said. “Also with a supporting program such as Formula 2 and the Porsche Supercup.”

Marko also stated that journalists will not attend the “absolutely digital” event, and that teams will not bring their motorhomes.

“I think it is the general wish that we can have a world championship. And if you have two safe races, it could create a domino effect for the rest of the races, so hopefully we’ll have 15 in total,” said Marko.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Short

I am Nicholas Short, a 19 year old motorsport writer/karting driver from Northern California. I love all forms of motorsport and hope I can share my passion for the sport with its millions of fans worldwide through the tremendous platform that "The Checkered Flag" has given me!

Related articles

F1 CEO reveals plans for the season to possibly start in Austria

French Grand Prix organisers announce cancellation of 2020 race

British Grand Prix to be without fans (if it goes ahead)

Bianchi more deserving of Ferrari seat – Leclerc

“I think we would have raced safely” – Racing Point F1 CEO...

$1.4 billion cash injection to support Formula 1 from Liberty Media

Many F1 stars are doing eSports, but Räikkönen is not interested

Romain Grosjean launches sim racing team

Codemasters announce F1 Racing mobile app updates for 2020

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More