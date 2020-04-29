Helmut Marko says Austrian Government looking into F1 return at the Red Bull Ring

Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull Racing and head of Red Bull’s driver development programme, has stated that Red Bull, owner of the Red Bull Ring and promoter of the Austrian Grand Prix, is “proud” to work with the Austrian government to find a solution to start the Formula One season.

“First and foremost, I am a racing fan,” Marko told RTL, “and it is simply very important that we start to make a positive statement.”

Working with F1 and Austrian government officials, Red Bull has helped form a plan for Formula One to be back racing by early July, with Marko saying that any plans were “now being coordinated with the requirements of the Austrian government”.

Back to back Austrian Grand Prixs in early July might be on the cards, as the Formula One world grabbles with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“A normal Formula 1 program is planned for the weekend, and seven days later, possibly a second complete race weekend,” Marko said. “Also with a supporting program such as Formula 2 and the Porsche Supercup.”

Marko also stated that journalists will not attend the “absolutely digital” event, and that teams will not bring their motorhomes.

“I think it is the general wish that we can have a world championship. And if you have two safe races, it could create a domino effect for the rest of the races, so hopefully we’ll have 15 in total,” said Marko.