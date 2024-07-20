Francisco Lopez Contardo targeting 2025 Dakar Rally run in Maverick R

Once the FIA finishes homologation of the new Can-Am Maverick R for the 2025 Dakar Rally, Francisco López Contardo wants his to be the first in line for the ferry to Saudi Arabia. López, a three-time Dakar winner, acquired a Maverick R in early July that he hopes to enter in the upcoming edition.

Despite being out for less than a year, the Maverick R has impressed so far in competition. It won in its American desert racing début just a month after reveal before customers outside North American began to employ it in non-FIA cross-country rallies with success. A Maverick R built by World Rally-Raid Championship outfit South Racing dominated the Morocco Desert Challenge in April while two Maverick Rs recently contested the Silk Way Rally in Russia (a marathon rally like the Dakar), though all three were hit by vehicle problems. Alexey Shmottev, one of the Maverick R drivers at the Silk Way, praised the suspension system and gearbox for their durability and performance under the prolonged stress that a marathon rally provides.

In June, Jeremías González Ferioli won the W2RC’s Desafío Ruta 40 in the Open Cars class while driving a Maverick R. This marked the first time it ran an FIA-sanctioned rally raid, though it was relegated to the Open category as it has yet to be approved for SSV. Once greenlit by the FIA, the Maverick R in its base form would compete in the SSV class while upgraded models would be allowed in the purpose-built Challenger division.

López won the Dakar Rally in 2019 and 2021 in the SSV class, then added a third crown in 2022 in T3 (now Challenger). All three victories came in the Can-Am Maverick XRS, which is currently used in both Challenger and SSV, with the 2022 triumph culminating in him winning the W2RC. He finished fifth in class at the 2024 edition in January with a stage win, his only W2RC start of the year so far.

The Chilean has been experimenting with other forms of rally throughout 2024, having scaled back his competition after his title-winning campaign to focus on fatherhood. In June, he returned to racing a bike for the first time since 2014 when he and Jeremías Israel finished second in class at the Desafío del Desierto.

The 2025 Dakar Rally is scheduled for 3–17 January.