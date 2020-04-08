Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed

Sadly, the trend of postponed races for MotoGP due to the COVID-19 pandemic, means that Mugello and Catalunya are next to be pushed back.

Last week saw the announcement that the Grand Prix of France at the Le Mans circuit on the 17th of May was postponed, which followed the before scheduled European opener at Jerez in suffering the same fate.

Mugello and Barcelona was set to be the first double header of the 2020 season, and one that is home to many of the riders. Both race weekends are two of the most watched events and popular for fans to attend.

However, with the uncertainty around Crornavirus, which is impacting many around the world. Sensible decisions have once again been made by Dorna, and Carmelo Ezpeleta to postpone all events during the lockdown period.

With more than a quarter of the season already on hold, it begs the question – how can MotoGP sustain such a jam-packed calendar, that’s if we are to even see racing this year.

In a statement, Dorna said: “The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley and Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, which were set to be held at the Autodromo del Mugello from the 29th to the 31st of May and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 5th to the 7th of June, respectively. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the two events to be rescheduled.“

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.“

While these uncertain times continue, fans will be able to see the second virtual MotoGP race this coming Sunday, after last weekend’s opener at Mugello.

Alex Marquez took a comfortable win in his debut race, while it was a first podium for Francesco Bagnaia on the Pramac Ducati.

Following the Italian, were the top three riders for long stretches of the 2019 season starting with, Maverick Vinales in third, his 2021 teammate Fabio Quartararo in fourth, and defending world champion Marc Marquez in fifth.