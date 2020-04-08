Leclerc dominates second Virtual GP

The Monegasque triumphs in the virtual edition of the Melbourne Grand Prix on his debut in the esports series.

The second Virtual Grand Prix has taken place in the Albert Park complex, and the official and reserve/development F1 drivers have taken advantage of their experience for putting their cars in the top 10.

Formula 1 is giving the fans an online race in lieu of every postponed or cancelled event this year, and Leclerc alongside Russell, Latifi, Albon, Giovinazzi and Norris, six current F1 drivers taking part on Sunday evening.

Everything was ready to go when Lando Norris, once again faced a technical issue which made him not to take part in the main race, due to a system error before the start.

Lundgaard qualified on pole but after a very weird penalty, he dropped down the grid and gave Leclerc a chance for keeping P1 after turn 1. Leclerc since lap 1, was dominant ahead of Renault in the hands of the current F2 driver, Christian Lundgaard. a free run at victory, which he took by 14 seconds gap from Lundgaard by the virtual chequered flag.

George Russell, Williams F1 driver, managed to claim the last place on the podium, holding off Arthur Leclerc, who finished fourth – Arthur took the other Ferrari to race with his brother, Charles- the Alfa Romeo driver, Giovinazzi, took fifth place just in front of Stoffel Vandoorne in sixth. Haas reserve driver, Loius Deletraz claim seventh on the grid, Alex Albom joining the virtual Red Bull Racing team finish on eighth position, Broadbent and the other Williams driver, Nicholas Latifi, completed the top 10 in the second race for the Virtual GP.

Jenson Button finishing eleventh was notable a result, as the 2009 F1 world champion also was making his debut in the Virtual GP series and, Cricketer, Ben Stokes, in the second Red Bull finish in last place.

“I’m sweating like crazy, the muscles are not hurting, but the concentration level is high and I have been sweating quite a lot.” Leclerc said after the race.

Meanwhile, Norris, as always, kept his followers ‘entertained’ by making a phone call to Max Verstappen. Verstappen has not been keen to join F1’s Virtual GP series as he is committed to his online racing to the R-factor 2 game.

“Take the game off your P.C. and throw it in the bin, have fun racing and I will never join.” told Norris.

The next Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix is taking place in the Chinese circuit in two weeks time and, it’s unclear if Lando Norris will compete again, but one thing is for sure, as the Virtual series advances, more F1 drivers are joining to the competition in the esports races.