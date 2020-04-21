MotoE: Pushing forward for the future

Racing may be on hold right now, but as the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup enters its second season this year, and there is plenty to look forward to when we get back on track.

With the first MotoE test taking place at Jerez last month, the impressive lap times, which were a second and a half quicker than those in 2019, showed the steps forward the competition had made such as increased new Michelin tyres including an enhanced rear, increased torque from the Energica Ego Corsa and improved front fork set up.

It’s not just the speed that has been improved since last year, the endurance of the bike has also been upgraded with new features such as an increased race distance as the bike can be charged on the grid after the sighting lap, adding an additional lap to their charge. New bike chargers by Enel X are also set to be introduced during the first round and new battery cooling systems to allow riders full power for longer sessions.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, numerous changes have been made to the calendar but Dorna Sports’ has previously stated that ‘racing is the top priority in 2020.

The MotoE calendar will, once again, run alongside the MotoGP calendar with the aim to compete in a number of European Grand Prix races.