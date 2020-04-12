Superlicence Points Reduction Decision for Formula Renault Eurocup Overturned

The winner of the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup championship will receive eighteen points towards a Formula 1 Superlicence after the series successfully overturned a decision to reduce the number of points the category was eligible to receive.

Last December, the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) reduced the number of points the champion would earn from eighteen to fifteen, but an appeal by Renault has seen this decision be reversed following an electronic vote within the WMS.

“Following the reduction in points that we had in December, we asked the FIA for clarification about the different things regarding the points, like what was necessary to have these lower points, what was their reason?” said Renault Sport’s sporting manager Tarik Ait Said to Formula Scout.

“Two days ago there was a vote, and they went back on their decision and reinstated the number of points we already had. So for the winner of the Formula Renault Eurocup we are back to 18 points.

“They wanted to redo the whole Superlicence points system – this is of course their job and we don’t have any issue with that if they want to reconsider the whole system. We just wanted to clarify with them, so we asked what were their reasons considering our championship’s status, the grid numbers, the number of countries where we go, all this.”

Said insisted there was ‘no reason’ why Eurocup suffered a points drop for 2020, and the subsequently overturning of the decision has vindicated their plea to have the 18-14-12-10-6-4-3-2-1 points system for the top nine in the championship reinstated.

“There was no reason actually why our points should drop to equal the points that other championships have like Super Formula Lights or W Series,” Said added. “It’s not the same level of championship when you consider all the factors.

“I think to reconsider probably what they did is they likely they saw the championship from their point of view, and then we had to clarify, taking all our points. They reconsidered it and saw our championship was positioned at the right level in 2019.”