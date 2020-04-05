WEC Season 8 Rescheduled

The end of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship has been rescheduled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The championship will now end in November, 2020, pushing the start of Season 9 into 2021.

1,000 Miles of Sebring, 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and the 24 Hours of Le Mans all fell victim to cancelation/postponement as the global spread of Covid-19 reached pandemic level. Due to the original rescheduling of the IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring to November before this calendar change, the WEC race will not be conducted there this year.

Instead, a second Bahrain race will hold the season finale, taking place after the rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans in September. Bahrain was supposed to hold a race this year in the original Season 9 (2020/21 season) calendar. However, that was supposed to take place in December, so has been brought forwards for the 2019/20 season finale.

Both the Spa-Francorchamps and the Le Mans races have been rescheduled to retain the three remaining races in Season 8. The Belgian race will take place at the end of August, giving all WEC competitors and those racing in Le Mans who decide to take part a chance to test their Le Mans aero kits since the Le Mans test day has been cancelled.

As the Bahrain race will be another eight hour race, it is unknown how the points system will work. Throughout the season, eight hour races have scored 1.5 times points, which would mean the season finale will have more weighting. It is to be confirmed by WEC if this will be the case.

The Season 9 WEC calendar will have to be completely rescheduled, now looking like it will take place in one year. As the 24 Hours of Le Mans is supposed to be the WEC season finale, as set in motion through the Super Season, either the prestigious race will need to be moved to the end of the season, a second Super Season will be conducted or Le Mans will not be the season finale.

Whether the 2021 Hypercar rules will come in as scheduled for Season 9 also remains to be confirmed.

Rescheduled 2019/20 Calendar

August 15, 2020 – 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

September, 19/20 – 24 Hours of Le Mans

November, 21 – Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain