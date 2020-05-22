British GP decision still weeks away

The final decision on whether the British Grand Prix can still go ahead, even without fans, due to the COVID-19 outbreak could still be “weeks” away, says Silverstone track chief Stuart Pringle.

It had been announced previously that the race would only be run without spectators due to the threat of the outbreak.

A deadline had already been set for the end of April for a decision to be held on whether the race could be held without fans, which was the latest the decision could be made.

Whether the race will go ahead or not will mean the timeframe can become more flexible.

“We don’t actually know whether or not we have a race behind closed doors – I need to be clear on that,” said Pringle, speaking in an interview with the BBC.

“We need to understand from the government the criteria that need to be achieved to be allowed to run a sporting event behind closed doors.

“And I’m working with with the Department of Digital Culture, Media and Sport and with the governing body Motorsport UK to establish whether or not we can comply with those and meet them and surpass them.

“We also have to reach an agreement with the Formula 1 World Championship. That’s not the work of a moment.“

Pringle said that both parties had a common goal in trying to ensure that the race went ahead, but it was difficult due to contractual obligations.

“There’s absolutely the desire on the part of both parties to make that happen but it’s it’s complicated, it’s contractual, and it will take a few more days, probably weeks to get there.”

Terms also need to be agreed with Formula 1, with a report detailing the financial support the circuit could receive from Formula One Management, following loss of revenue from ticket sales.