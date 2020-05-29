Citroën Racing launches #PlayWithC3R5 Esports Championship

Citroën Racing is the next manufacturer to jump onboard in the virtual world to host a championship in the Codemasters’ DiRT Rally 2.0 game. The #PlayWithC3R5 Championship will allow professional drivers and fans to join in and compete on five different rounds.

The registration for it will open on Monday 1 June and all who are applying for it will use the in-game Citroën C3 R5 car. 10 June will mark the opening-round with Rally Germany.

Each round will be ongoing for 20 days each month, round two will be hosted between 10-30 July in Rally Finland, round three at Rallye Monte-Carlo, round four at Greece Rally and the final at Wales Rally GB in October.

At the end of each rally and the so called Power Stage which will be featured just like in-real life, points will be awarded for the drivers. Each rally will also feature 12 stages and allow players to recieve a Rally Guide before hands.

Credit: Citroën Racing

“With the launch of #PlayWithC3R5 we want to bring everyone back to competition. Behind the wheel of a C3R5 on DIRT2.0, fans, drivers and SIM Racing professionals will compete in 5 rallies of 12 stages. The #C3R5Family drivers are very glad to be back to virtual racing while waiting to get back into the real bucket seats of their C3R5 on the rally roads. We are proud to have been able to set up this trial gathered #C3R5Family and our fans.” Didier Clément, Head of Citroën Racing Customer Competition, said.

The new esports championship aims also for real-life C3 R5 drivers to join in and have a go, as this is hosted through the Codemasters’ RaceNet clubs function, it will allow Steam users on PC as well as Xbox and Playstation users to join.

#PlayWithC3R5 calendar

Round 1 Rally Germany 10-30 June Round 2 Rally Finland 10-30 July Round 3 Rallye Monte-Carlo 10-30 August Round 4 Greece Rally 10-30 September Round 5 Wales Rally GB 10-30 October