Corvette Become Latest Withdrawal from Le Mans

Following a similar decision to Porsche GT Team, Corvette Racing have withdrawn their two GTE Pro cars from the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In light of the Coronavirus crisis, teams have been forced to make a decision on whether travel to certain events is deemed necessary for budget and health reasons. As Corvette are one of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars that make the trip across the pond from the States for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it is not part of their regular championship commitments. It is because of this that, alike Porsche, Corvette Racing have decided to pull their two Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs from the Le Mans entry list.

“Corvette Racing has a long history of competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, so our decision to not participate in this historic race this year was not an easy one.” Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports, said in the official statement. “Several factors played into our decision, including current conditions and the rescheduled timing.

“We’re proud Corvette Racing has been invited to the 24 Hours of Le Mans over the past 20 years and regret that we won’t be participating this year. We hope we have the opportunity to race at Le Mans again.”

This announcement takes two more cars off the grid, leaving just seven entries in the GTE Pro class for the 88th rendition of the prestigious race. The only car now entered in the class that is not part of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship is the Risi Competizione Ferrari.

This announcement does, however, give Jan Magnussen and the second High Class Racing LMP2 car a spot on the grid, as well as promoting up the European Le Mans Series #78 Proton Competition GTE Am car.

The reserve list for entry into the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans now has five cars remaining, with the additional DragonSpeed LMP2 car next in line for a grid spot.