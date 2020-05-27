Ducati sign Jack Miller for 2021 MotoGP ride

Ducati have announced that Australian rider Jack Miller will join the factory team for 2021 with an option to extend the contract further into 2022.

The 25-year-old rider joined the Ducati outfit in 2018 with their satellite team Pramac and has since graced the podium five times including at his home race in Phillip Island, Australia in 2019.

In a statement released by the team, Miller thanked his Pramac team for “the great support (he) have received from them in the two and a half years spent together.‘ He went on to say “It is an honour for me to be able to continue my MotoGP career with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and I would like to thank all the Ducati management for having trusted me and given me this incredible opportunity. I look forward to starting riding again this year, and I am ready to fully commit to the responsibility of being an official Ducati rider in 2021.”

Welcome on board @jackmilleraus! We are pleased to announce that the Australian rider will join the Ducati Team for the 2021 @MotoGP season #ForzaDucati pic.twitter.com/R1fpm0NuqX — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) May 27, 2020

CEO of Ducati, Claudio Domenicali showered praise onto Miller for his growth and development since joining the Ducat-supported Pramac team “Since he arrived in the Pramac Racing Team, Jack has grown steadily, proving himself one of the fastest and most talented riders in the championship“.

He went on to state how confident he was in their decision “We are convinced that Jack has all the right skills to fight continuously for the positions that matter, in every race, starting already this season with the Desmosedici GP20 of the Pramac Racing Team, and taking a further step forward next year thanks to the support of the Ducati Team.”

There is no news yet as to who will be leaving the Bologna-based team with neither Andrea Dovizioso or Danilo Petrucci revealing their plans as of yet.