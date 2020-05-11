Former Renault Junior Yifei Ye Joins Rui Andrade at CryptoTower Racing

Team Motopark has split is entry into two teams for the 2020 EuroFormula Open campaign, with CryptoTower Racing joining the grid with Yifei Ye and Rui Andrade.

CryptoTower Racing will be run by Kazuya Sakamoto, who sponsored Motopark during their last appearance at the Macau Grand Prix in 2018, while the team will be run out of Motopark’s factory at Oschersleben.

They are the first team from Japan to race in the EuroFormula Open championship, with Sakamoto aiming to use the category as a development programme for Super Formula.

“All of our drivers have been in the car almost constantly during last winter, so they should all be in great shape for the EuroFormula too,” said Sakamoto. “We know the series is highly competitive and both ourselves and at least one of our drivers are rookies in this series.

“We will give it all to get a good start and find our marks as quickly as we can. We have entered a technical cooperation with Team Motopark from Germany which will helps us with their expertise, and I am sure this will be vital for us to get off the ground sooner.

“We want to establish our EFO team as a driver development for our successful program in Super Formula. We do aim at supporting talented drivers into our project in Super Formula in the future.”

Ye Looking to Fight for the Championship in 2020

Ye was dropped by the Renault Sport Academy at the end of 2019 after an under-par season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Hitech Grand Prix where he finished only once inside the points. He missed out on a second season in Formula 3 so reverted to EuroFormula Open.

“I am extremely happy to join CryptoTower Racing for this season, it’s really a privilege to be working alongside such a professional team,” said Ye. “It’s a great way to advance in my career.

“Hopefully we will be getting to race soon and everyone stays healthy. We had a very successful pre-season testing, so we are ready to take on the fight for the championship once the season begins.”

Andrade switches to CryptoTower Racing from Drivex School for his second season in EuroFormula Open, and he hopes to take on board what he learned from his maiden campaign into 2020.

“I’m very happy to join CryptoTower Racing Team,” said Andrade. “I was really impressed with them during the winter testing and I am looking forward to continuing the progress we’ve made.

“I grew a lot after last season and I’m very excited to come back and put everything I’ve learned into action. I am very proud to represent my country in such a prestigious series, and I will give my absolute best on track.”

CryptoTower Racing are likely to field a third car in 2020, with the driver to be announced at a later date.