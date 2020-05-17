Formula Renault Eurocup Aiming for July Season Start at Monza

The 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup season is set to get underway at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on the weekend of 9-11 July, providing the restrictions put in place by the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted or eased by then.

Much like other categories, the Eurocup season has seen a number of postponements and cancellations, with the weekend in Monaco supporting the Formula 1 Grand Prix amongst the races to disappear from this year’s calendar.

As it stands, the Eurocup campaign is set for two weekends in Italy to begin the year, with Monza starting the season before the series moves to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari two weeks later.

Despite the lack of racing up until now, there are currently no plans to race in August, with the Nurburgring on the first weekend of September being the third round of the year, quickly followed by a trip to the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours. September is rounded out by a visit to the updated Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

October sees a trip to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 9-11, before the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on 22-24 October. The season rounds out with three more rounds in November, with the Hockenheimring on 6-8, Circuit Paul Ricard on 13-15, and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on 26-28.

As well as Monaco, the rounds at the Hungaroring and Silverstone are absent from the list, with all three events set to be deferred until 2021.