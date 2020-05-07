Glickenhaus and Pipo Moteurs Partner for Hypercar Project

Looking to join the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class when it is introduced to the endurance series, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus have partnered with French engine developer and manufacturer Pipo Moteurs as their engine provider.

The French company will design and handle the V8 engine on board the Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar that was due to be introduced to the track in September at the start of the 2020/2021 WEC championship.

On the partnership, team owner Jim Glickenhaus said: “We have been looking for a partner who was as avidly questing for the ultimate Le Mans win as we are. Pipo Moteurs share the same hunger, as their winning track record over the last decades unmistakably proves.”

“The day Luca called me and told me about the opportunity of being part of the SCG team, I felt we had to grab this chance.” Pipo Moteurs general manager Frederic Barozier added. “Way before the agreement was even shaped, we started to work on the new V8 architecture flat our, as we knew it would be a winning venture.”

When the SCG team Hypercar will be seen on track is currently unknown, as the current coronavirus situation is keeping all sporting events on hold.