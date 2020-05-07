FIA WEC24 Hours of Le Mans

Glickenhaus and Pipo Moteurs Partner for Hypercar Project

by Alice Holloway
written by Alice Holloway
Glickenhaus LM Hypercar digital proposal
Credit: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Looking to join the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class when it is introduced to the endurance series, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus have partnered with French engine developer and manufacturer Pipo Moteurs as their engine provider.

The French company will design and handle the V8 engine on board the Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar that was due to be introduced to the track in September at the start of the 2020/2021 WEC championship.

On the partnership, team owner Jim Glickenhaus said: “We have been looking for a partner who was as avidly questing for the ultimate Le Mans win as we are. Pipo Moteurs share the same hunger, as their winning track record over the last decades unmistakably proves.”

“The day Luca called me and told me about the opportunity of being part of the SCG team, I felt we had to grab this chance.” Pipo Moteurs general manager Frederic Barozier added. “Way before the agreement was even shaped, we started to work on the new V8 architecture flat our, as we knew it would be a winning venture.”

When the SCG team Hypercar will be seen on track is currently unknown, as the current coronavirus situation is keeping all sporting events on hold.

Glickenhaus and Pipo Motuers V8 digital proposal
Credit: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

Related articles

WEC Season 8 Rescheduled

No Test Ahead of Rescheduled Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans Rescheduled to September as Coronavirus Fears Continue

Cetilar Racing Donates Sebring Race Fund to Italian Hospitals

WEC 1,000 Miles of Sebring Cancelled

62-Strong Grid for 2020 Le Mans Confirmed

Rebellion Run to Victory in a Race of Multiple Time Winners

Third Pole in a Row for Rebellion

Rebellion Leads the way in COTA Free Practices

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More