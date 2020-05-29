Formula 1

Hanoi GP Circuit Revealed on new F1 Game

by James Thompson
Credit: Codemasters

The brand new Hanoi Circuit has been revealed in a preview video for the new F1 2020 video game.

The game’s developers Codemasters released a Youtube video of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari lapping the circuit, show casing the fast sweeping nature of the new for 2020 circuit.

This is F1 fans first chance to sample the track, the reveal taking place a month after the Vietnamese Grand Prix’s was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The 3.488 mile long track is a temporary street circuit and features 23 turns some of which purportedly take inspiration from iconic F1 circuits such as Suzuka, Monaco and Nürburgring.

The Herman Tilke designed circuit also features one of the longest straights on the calendar at 0.9 mile length.

The digital version certainly impressed it’s designers with Dr, Carsten Tilke, Managing Director at Tilke GmbH & Co. KG, commenting that “Codemasters has done a great job recreating Hanoi Circuit, and the track will provide a new challenge for all players.”

F1 2020 will be released on Friday 10th July 2020 for PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

