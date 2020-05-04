British Rally Championship

Kelly Offers Seat Alongside Him in ChefAid Donegal Prize Draw

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: David Kelly Media Office

Irish Rally Driver David Kelly has offered a “high-speed blast” alongside him in a prize draw supporting the ChiefAid Donegal charity.

Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Award finalist Kelly has teamed up with the Donegal based charity that offers to help feed and deliver meals to venerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a ride on an upcoming test day alongside him.

The Junior British Rally Championship driver, who’s 2020 season has been temporarily halted due to the coronavirus crisis said on wanting to help by offering the prize: “ChefAid Donegal is fantastic and resonated with me, it’s a very inspirational initiative and I set about thinking how I could raise awareness and funds to help the cause.”

“So, I decided to launch an online raffle with the winner getting the chance to sit with me for a high-speed ride during a test day, in either my M-Sport Fiesta R2 or my Toyota Starlet. Either one should be pretty much a ride of a lifetime.”

Kelly is competing in the 2020 Junior British Rally Championship. Photo Credit: David Kelly Media Office

You can enter the prize draw by donating to the charity at www.facebook.com/davidkellyrally/ with the winner being announced on a Facebook live stream in the next few days.

The 24-year-old continued on his JBRC campaign: “Of course I miss the rallying and it’s been a tough few months without it but other things are going on at the moment that need our full attention.”

“We had a great start to the season and I was hoping to do even better when the championship came to West Cork as I had more experience of the lanes around Clonakilty than I did the forests of North Wales, but postponing the event was the right thing to do.”

“I hope we can resume our sport and get back to some kind of normality soon, but until then, I hope the raffle goes towards helping others in their time of need.”

The 2020 British Rally Championship has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; with the season most recently been hit with the postponement of the Ulster Rally in August.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

Related articles

2020 Ulster Rally Postponed

eSports British Rally Championship Revealed, Real Life Test For Winner

BRC Suspended Until at Least June; Rally GB to be Used Later...

West Cork Rally postponed due to coronavirus

McErlean looking for positive results at West Cork Rally

After a successful BRC start, Yates enters West Cork Rally with good...

Evans ready for the challenge at West Cork Rally

Tejpar Enters Part-Time BRC Programme With Proton R5

McErlean “Needs to Focus on The Positives” After Tough Cambrian

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More