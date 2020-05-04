Kelly Offers Seat Alongside Him in ChefAid Donegal Prize Draw

Irish Rally Driver David Kelly has offered a “high-speed blast” alongside him in a prize draw supporting the ChiefAid Donegal charity.

Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Award finalist Kelly has teamed up with the Donegal based charity that offers to help feed and deliver meals to venerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a ride on an upcoming test day alongside him.

The Junior British Rally Championship driver, who’s 2020 season has been temporarily halted due to the coronavirus crisis said on wanting to help by offering the prize: “ChefAid Donegal is fantastic and resonated with me, it’s a very inspirational initiative and I set about thinking how I could raise awareness and funds to help the cause.”

“So, I decided to launch an online raffle with the winner getting the chance to sit with me for a high-speed ride during a test day, in either my M-Sport Fiesta R2 or my Toyota Starlet. Either one should be pretty much a ride of a lifetime.”

Kelly is competing in the 2020 Junior British Rally Championship. Photo Credit: David Kelly Media Office

You can enter the prize draw by donating to the charity at www.facebook.com/davidkellyrally/ with the winner being announced on a Facebook live stream in the next few days.

The 24-year-old continued on his JBRC campaign: “Of course I miss the rallying and it’s been a tough few months without it but other things are going on at the moment that need our full attention.”

“We had a great start to the season and I was hoping to do even better when the championship came to West Cork as I had more experience of the lanes around Clonakilty than I did the forests of North Wales, but postponing the event was the right thing to do.”

“I hope we can resume our sport and get back to some kind of normality soon, but until then, I hope the raffle goes towards helping others in their time of need.”

The 2020 British Rally Championship has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; with the season most recently been hit with the postponement of the Ulster Rally in August.