Manuel Maldonado Joins Motopark for Maiden Full EuroFormula Open Campaign

Manuel Maldonado, the cousin of one-time Formula 1 race winner Pastor Maldonado, has become the third driver to be confirmed to race for Team Motopark in EuroFormula Open in 2020.

The Venezuelan steps up from a race winning season in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, while he also stepped into EuroFormula Open for a solitary round last year at Silverstone with Fortec Motorsports.

He finished twelfth in race one at the British circuit before improving to eleventh in race two, and he was set to compete in the following round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya before illness forced him to withdraw just prior to the weekend.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Motopark for the upcoming season, having done the winter testing in 2019, I can say that it is a privilege to be part of such a team, who works around the clock to be the best,” said Maldonado.

“There is no doubt of what they are capable of achieving and this is the reason I wanted to join the team so much. We now wait eagerly for the season to start. Despite of the current situation, the team and I are ready to go for when it is safe to do so.”

Rumpfkeil Pleased with 2020 Driver Line-up

Maldonado joins American Cameron Das and German Niklas Krütten within the Motopark line-up for 2020, with Timo Rumpfkeil, the Team Principal of the Oschersleben outfit, looking forward to the new campaign with the three drivers.

“Both Niklas and Cameron have been testing and preparing themselves extensively over the winter months,” said Rumpfkeil. “We’re sure they can follow the footsteps of our successful 2019 campaign.

“He [Maldonado], too, has been testing and preparing a lot over the winter and looks a very promising rookie indeed. We’re sure we’re going to have an exciting and successful season in what is one of the most important feeder series in Europe.”