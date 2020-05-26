Mugello, Jarama added to Latest EuroFormula Open Calendar Draft

EuroFormula Open officials have unveiled their latest calendar for the 2020 season, with the races at the Hockenheimring and Pau absent.

The race at Circuit de Pau-Ville was always going to be difficult to reschedule following its initial postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, whilst the Hockenheimring has also lost its place due to scheduling issues.

The season is now set to get underway at the Hungaroring in Hungary on 10-12 July before going to the Circuit Paul Ricard in France two weeks later. The Red Bull Ring will host round three on 11-13 September, with the Autodromo Nazionale Monza following at the end of the month.

The trip to Monza forms a double header in Italy with Mugello Circuit, which occurs just a week later, while the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps plays host to EuroFormula Open on 16-18 October.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the Circuito del Jarama will form another double header, this time in Spain, to round out the season. The Barcelona round takes place on 30 October-1 November, with the Jarama round taking place a week later.

The planned round at the Autodromo di Pergusa is still potentially a late addition to the calendar, with the championship hoping to host eighteen rounds across the year. However, should Pergusa not materialise, organisers will add a third race to two of the other venues to make up for its absence.

Jesús Pareja, the CEO of GT Sport, said it was important to have an attractive calendar for the 2020 season to entice teams and drivers, which was meant to start back in April before the coronavirus ruined their plans.

He said the championship is looking forward to returning to both Pau and the Hockenheimring next season, but it was impossible to fit them into their schedule for 2020.

“As the situation resulting from the Covid-19 crisis evolves towards a progressive return to almost normal life, we are taking steps to ensure that we have a smooth, practical and attractive 2020 season,” said Pareja last week.

“We are today confirming an eight-events calendar, which means dropping one from the initial nine scheduled. Given the current circumstances, this is a practical approach that everybody will appreciate. We confirm also that we will run the 18 races programmed, hence including a third race in two of the events.

“I want to thank ACI Sport for making it possible to have a EuroFormula round at one of their events, in such a superb and challenging track as Mugello, and we are happy to bring back international formula racing to another landmark track as Jarama, which has been recently renovated and is sort of home track for us.

“We definitely look forward to returning to Pau and the Hockenheimring next year and thank them both for their efforts in trying to find a solution for this year, which unfortunately was not possible.

“We are now focusing our efforts to work with circuits and relevant national authorities in order to ensure safe and smooth events for everybody.”