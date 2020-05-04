New 2020 World RX Calendar Revealed; Norway Dropped

A new schedule for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship has been announced by series organisers IMG.

Notably, the World RX of Norway in Hell does not appear on the new calendar nor does the World RX of South Africa.

The season will begin with Holjes on 20-23 August and finish in December with the new round at the Nurburgring.

Significantly, Abu Dhabi will host a double-header on 29-31 October.

France and Latvia retain their places in the calendar whilst Belgium’s new date of the 2-4 October was announced last month.

Portugal and Spain are back to back following Belgium, marking the first time in the series’ history that a triple-header will take place.

2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship Calendar

Round # Event Date 1 World RX of Sweden 20-23 August 2 World RX of France 4-6 September 3 World RX of Latvia 18-20 September 4 World RX of Benelux 2-4 October 5 World RX of Portugal 9-11 October 6 World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya 16-18 October 7&8 World RX of Abu Dhabi 29-31 October 9 World RX of Germany 11-13 December

There is no news yet as to whether events will be taken place behind closed doors.

Projekt E will feature at the opening round in Holjes as well as Latvia, Belgium and Germany whilst European RX will have just three rounds in the calendar, Sweden, France and Latvia.

2020 European Rallycross Championship Calendar

Round # Event Date 1 World RX of Sweden 20-23 August 2 World RX of France 4-6 September 3 World RX of Latvia 18-20 September

2020 Projekt E Calendar

Round # Event Date 1 World RX of Sweden 20-23 August 2 World RX of Latvia 18-20 September 3 World RX of Benelux 2-4 October 4 World RX of Germany 11-13 December

2020 Super 1600 Calendar

Round # Event Date 1 World RX of Sweden 20-23 August 2 World RX of France 4-6 September 3 World RX of Latvia 18-20 September 4 World RX of Portugal 9-11 October 5 World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya 16-18 October

2020 RX2 Calendar