New 2020 World RX Calendar Revealed; Norway Dropped

A new schedule for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship has been announced by series organisers IMG.
Notably, the World RX of Norway in Hell does not appear on the new calendar nor does the World RX of South Africa.
The season will begin with Holjes on 20-23 August and finish in December with the new round at the Nurburgring.
Significantly, Abu Dhabi will host a double-header on 29-31 October.
France and Latvia retain their places in the calendar whilst Belgium’s new date of the 2-4 October was announced last month.
Portugal and Spain are back to back following Belgium, marking the first time in the series’ history that a triple-header will take place.
2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship Calendar
|Round #
|Event
|Date
|1
|World RX of Sweden
|20-23 August
|2
|World RX of France
|4-6 September
|3
|World RX of Latvia
|18-20 September
|4
|World RX of Benelux
|2-4 October
|5
|World RX of Portugal
|9-11 October
|6
|World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya
|16-18 October
|7&8
|World RX of Abu Dhabi
|29-31 October
|9
|World RX of Germany
|11-13 December
There is no news yet as to whether events will be taken place behind closed doors.
Projekt E will feature at the opening round in Holjes as well as Latvia, Belgium and Germany whilst European RX will have just three rounds in the calendar, Sweden, France and Latvia.
2020 European Rallycross Championship Calendar
|Round #
|Event
|Date
|1
|World RX of Sweden
|20-23 August
|2
|World RX of France
|4-6 September
|3
|World RX of Latvia
|18-20 September
2020 Projekt E Calendar
|Round #
|Event
|Date
|1
|World RX of Sweden
|20-23 August
|2
|World RX of Latvia
|18-20 September
|3
|World RX of Benelux
|2-4 October
|4
|World RX of Germany
|11-13 December
2020 Super 1600 Calendar
|Round #
|Event
|Date
|1
|World RX of Sweden
|20-23 August
|2
|World RX of France
|4-6 September
|3
|World RX of Latvia
|18-20 September
|4
|World RX of Portugal
|9-11 October
|5
|World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya
|16-18 October
2020 RX2 Calendar
|Round #
|Event
|Date
|1
|World RX of Sweden
|20-23 August
|2
|World RX of France
|4-6 September
|3
|World RX of Portugal
|9-11 October
|4
|World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya
|16-18 October
|5
|World RX of Germany
|11-13 December