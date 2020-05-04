FIA World RallycrossEuropean RallycrossProjekt ERX2

New 2020 World RX Calendar Revealed; Norway Dropped

by Nigel Chiu
written by Nigel Chiu
Credit: FIA World RX / IMG

A new schedule for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship has been announced by series organisers IMG.

Notably, the World RX of Norway in Hell does not appear on the new calendar nor does the World RX of South Africa.

The season will begin with Holjes on 20-23 August and finish in December with the new round at the Nurburgring.

Significantly, Abu Dhabi will host a double-header on 29-31 October.

France and Latvia retain their places in the calendar whilst Belgium’s new date of the 2-4 October was announced last month.

Portugal and Spain are back to back following Belgium, marking the first time in the series’ history that a triple-header will take place.

2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship Calendar

Round #EventDate
1World RX of Sweden20-23 August
2World RX of France4-6 September
3World RX of Latvia18-20 September
4World RX of Benelux2-4 October
5World RX of Portugal9-11 October
6World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya16-18 October
7&8World RX of Abu Dhabi29-31 October
9World RX of Germany11-13 December

There is no news yet as to whether events will be taken place behind closed doors.

Projekt E will feature at the opening round in Holjes as well as Latvia, Belgium and Germany whilst European RX will have just three rounds in the calendar, Sweden, France and Latvia.

2020 European Rallycross Championship Calendar

Round #EventDate
1World RX of Sweden20-23 August
2World RX of France4-6 September
3World RX of Latvia18-20 September

2020 Projekt E Calendar

Round #EventDate
1World RX of Sweden20-23 August
2World RX of Latvia18-20 September
3World RX of Benelux2-4 October
4World RX of Germany11-13 December

2020 Super 1600 Calendar

Round #EventDate
1World RX of Sweden20-23 August
2World RX of France4-6 September
3World RX of Latvia18-20 September
4World RX of Portugal9-11 October
5World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya16-18 October

2020 RX2 Calendar

Round #EventDate
1World RX of Sweden20-23 August
2World RX of France4-6 September
3World RX of Portugal9-11 October
4World RX of Barcelona-Catalunya16-18 October
5World RX of Germany11-13 December
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Motorsport enthusiast and journalist. Fan of F1, Formula E, IndyCar, BTCC, Rallycross and V8 Supercars. So not too much then. Covering World RX for The Checkered Flag. Contact [email protected]

Related articles

Quentin Dall’olmo wins second round of the World RX Esports Invitational

World RX ESport Invitational Race Montalegre Edition start list released

World RX Esport Invitational Race heads to Montalegre for round two

Interview: World RX Reporter Neil Cole – “It was like his whole...

Projekt E continues development for 2020

Adielsson wins the first-ever World RX ESports Invitational

World RX switch to Electric power deferred until 2022

Kristoffersson wants to do World RX even if it will be only...

World RX Champion Timmy Hansen Interview – “Not much has really changed...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More