New Codemasters F1 2020 trailer gets the blood pumping

As the world of virtual racing gathers momentum by the day, now is perhaps the perfect time to be dropping brand new trailers for your upcoming game, and Codemasters have done just that with the new F1 2020 game.

The games company have been making the official Formula One games since 2009 and F1 2020 look set to be the studio’s biggest release yet.

“The first in-game trailer has become a key moment in the F1 ® game campaign and this year is no exception,” said Lee Mather, F1 ® Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “Each season we raise the visual benchmark, and with more circuits and teams getting new liveries, we can’t wait for the season to start and for players to be able to race.”

The trailer sees the cars of the 2020 season wheel-to-wheel at some of the world’s most demanding circuits with the now synonymous backing track of Brian Tyler’s Formula 1 theme tune.

Our first look at the new F1 2020 game came when we saw a hot lap of the revamped Zandvoort circuit in Dutch Hero Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Credit: Codemasters Studios

But the 2020 cars is not all, like last year’s iteration of the game, Formula 2 will feature again after their introduction to the franchise in 2019 with the 2019 grid available on release, and 2020’s lineup coming in a free update later in the year (As it was last year too).

Another of F1 fans’ most popular features is the classic cars available to drive which gives fans a rare opportunity to delve into the sport’s history.

The ‘Schumacher’ edition will see three of Michael Schumacher’s most iconic cars enter into the game but this has come at the expense of some of the older cars that featured in 2019.

The ground (effect) breaking Lotus 79 is not on the list of 16 classic cars that Codemasters announced with the trailer. The two protagonist’s cars of the 1976 season in James Hunt’s McLaren and Niki Lauda’s Ferrari also don’t feature.

The game, the eleventh of Codemasters’ on console will release on July 10th on Xbox, PlayStation and PC and you can watch the latest trailer here: