WRC2

OC Veiby returns to action with Hyundai i20 R5 test in Norway

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport

FIA WRC2 frontrunner Ole Christian Veiby got a taste of rally action again yesterday (27 May) as he resumed testing the Hyundai i20 R5 in Norway.

Like the rest of the rally world, Veiby has been under lockdown since returning from Rally Mexico, and while he has been keeping busy with cycling and simulator training, last weekend he managed to return to motorsport action in a kart on a local circuit for a few hours.

This week he managed to go one step further and get some all-important seat time in the i20 R5 as he prepares for the restart of the FIA World Rally Championship season which is due to resume at Rally Finland at the start of August.

During the all-day test, he run through different setups for the car to get more experience with how the car handles on gravel as Rally Mexico has been his only gravel-experience in the car so far, so there has been a lot to learn and to improve.

“It was such a good feeling to get in the car again, and to drive!” Veiby explained to The Checkered Flag. “It’s been a long wait, even if we have been busy with other motorsport activity. But a proper gravel road in a rally-car, that’s what you want to be in when you are a rally-driver.

I also wanted to get more gravel-experience with the i20 R5, as it is new car for us. We did Rally Mexico on gravel, but that also told us we need to learn more about setups, etc.”

Veiby is currently fourth place in the WRC2 standings, a retirement in the season-opening Rallye Automobile Monte Carlo due to an accident got things off to a bad start but since then has taken a second and third place in the two WRC2 events since; He also secured victory in Numedalsrally in his home country.

Testing will continue for Veiby over the next few weeks.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Tänak tests Hyundai i20 R5 in Estonia

Rally Finland gets a new Power Stage for its 70th Anniversary

Škoda Motorsport eChallenge heads to Australia for Round Two

Rally Portugal cancelled as WRC try to rearrange 2020 season

Pirelli to Use F1 Knowledge in WRC Comeback

Škoda to hold Škoda Motorsport eChallenge on DiRT Rally 2.0 this week

R5 manufacturers reach milestone of 1000 sold cars

WRC eSports Shootout Announced: 11 Real Life Drivers to Compete

Mild weather, coronavirus and locusts – The problems facing WRC in 2020

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More