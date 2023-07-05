Pajari retires from DMEC in Finland due to technical issues

Sami Pajari from Finland was about to make his drifting debut in the Drift Masters European Championship at Mika Salo Circuit, Power Park in Finland this weekend but unfortunately, he announced earlier today that he has been forced to retire from the event before it even started.

The 2021 Junior WRC champion was about to become the next FIA World Rally Championship star from Finland to be joining drifting after the success of the reigning WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä who made his DMEC debut in Mondello Park, Ireland last year but the dream was halted due an unexpected circumstance.

In an announcement on social media, Pajari said the car he was going to rent for the event had suffered some technical issues and will not be solved in time for the weekend but was happy to receive an invitation and do hope for more opportunities like this in the future.

Heading to the weekend as a leader is the Irishman Duane McKeever who has stood on the podium twice this season, he took the third spot in his home event followed up by a second place in Sweden last time out. For the Finnish fans, there is much to cheer on for the weekend as the fan favorite Lauri Heinonen with the Dodge V8 NASCAR-powered Nissan is currently in second followed by Juha Rintanen who won last time out in Sweden.

Rovanperä is currently in 29th overall after only competing in one round so far this season in Sweden where he lost out in the Top 32 run.