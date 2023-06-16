Lindholm switches from Toksport to Hyundai in WRC2

Emil Lindholm who is the reigning WRC2 world champion in FIA World Rally Championship will be switching teams now as he joins the South Korean team Hyundai Motorsport after driving his last rally for the title-winning team Toksport WRT at Rally Italia Sardegna.

Lindholm and co-driver Reeta Hämäläinen were announced this afternoon to become part of the re-launched Hyundai Motorsport Driver development Programme where they will be joining Hyundai´s WRC2 bet with two confirmed outings in Rally Estonia and Rally Finland later this summer with more to follow later.

Lindholm´s fellow countryman Teemu Suninen who is normally driving for the team in the WRC2 class will be taking over the driving duty of the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 machine in Estonia and Finland while Lindholm is joining the WRC2 team. The Paraguayan driver Fabrizio Zaldivar will continue his WRC2 program as planned.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to become part of one of the most accomplished and successful rally teams globally. My decision to join Hyundai Motorsport stems primarily from the brand’s proven track record of success in rallying and especially their commitment to nurture young talent.” Lindholm said.

“Their clear dedication to rallying aligns perfectly with my own passion and ambition. I see Rally Estonia as the perfect starting point for my journey with the team; it’s been a strong event for both myself and the team in the past which brings me a good deal of confidence. I firmly believe that we have every opportunity to step on the podium multiple times this season.”